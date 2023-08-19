Arsenal Team News at Crystal Palace: Timber, Zinchenko

It’s going down, rehabbing Timber, they’re gonna move, for a center half. Apologies to all, especially Ke$ha and Pitbull. I just had to do that, at least one more time.

Yes, Jurrien Timber, one of Arsenal’s three major summer signings, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the season opener.

Arsenal at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Mon August 21, 8pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Google Result Probability: 61% Crystal Palace 16 Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Crystal Palace W, 3pts, 5th Arsenal W, 3pts, 4th

Arsenal Team News

Repairing it required surgery, and now he’s set to miss, at the very minimum, a big chunk of the season.

It sounds like he’ll actually miss most of the season, and that means the Gunners are back in the market for a new defender. We’ll see what they can get over the line between now and deadline day.

Timber joins Gabriel Jesus has Gunners who are sidelined for a longer term period of time. There is better news for Oleksandr Zinchenko though, as the full back is now finally match fit.

He recovered from injury very slowly this summer, but he’s back now and he could feature against Palace here, in some limited capacity.

Other than that, Arsenal have no other fitness concerns at this time.

