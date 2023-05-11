Arsenal Lose Zinchenko, Saliba for Remainder of the Season

As we said in a previous post, it appears that William Saliba is done for the season. Now we have confirmation, with the same fate befalling Oleksandr Zinchenko. According to multiple outlets, picking up a report that first appeared in The Athletic, both Gunners defenders are done for the remainder of the season.

Of course that only means three matches, which doesn’t sound quite as dramatic as “done for the season,” but you get the idea.

Arsenal vs Brighton FYIs

Kick: Sun May 14, 4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 55% Draw 23% Brighton 22%

Arsenal’s title hopes were fading fast already, but this development could be the hammer blow. While this has been a special season, one that many could describe as “special,” but it looks like it will end without a trophy.

Zinchenko was forced off on Sunday, having suffered a calf injury in the win over Newcastle United due to a calf problem. So he won’t be a part of the push to try and deny his former club their five league title in six seasons. The left back position is now Kieran Tierney’s for the last three matches.

Saliba has been out for the past two months due to a lower back injury. Arsenal’s slide coincided with the rise in goals allowed that came along with the Frenchman’s unavailability.

Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior have filled in in central defense during his absence.

