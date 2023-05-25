While Arsenal’s season is naturally disappointing, for obvious reasons, there is still plenty to feel optimistic about. This year will also mark their highest finish since 2015-16. After finishing 24 points behind Manchester City last season, they’ll finish as good as five points behind them this time, and no worse than 11 behind.

And given the overall history of their series against Wolves, their next opponent, they should end the season with a W.

Arsenal at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Championship Sunday, May 28, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Position: Wolves 19th, 10 pts Arsenal 2nd, 81 pts

PL Form: Wolves LDLLW Arsenal LLWWL

Odds: Wolves 13/2 Arsenal 1/3 Draw 9/2

Google Result Probability: Wolves 12% Arsenal 71% Draw 17%

(You already know that they’ll end their season with a Win, as that’s the name of their new training ground pet, a beautiful Chocolate Labrador).

Arsenal have 61 wins in their series against Wolverhampton Wanderers while Wolves have just 32. The two sides have managed a stalemate on 28 previous occasions. Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup manager Mikel Arteta may go with in this one….

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

