Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Ahead of the London derby with West Ham United, Arsenal FC got some more bad injury news, which was the last thing they needed right now. Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered a setback in his knee injury recovery. He joins Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) as done for the year.

Earlier today, the club gave a statement on Tomiyasu.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 22, 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News & Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC West Ham United

PL Form: Arsenal WDWWW West Ham WLDLL

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 53 pts West Ham 16th, 27 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 77% West Ham United win 8% Draw 15%

Team News vs West Ham United

“Despite an initial procedure, followed by a RTT, Tomi continued to have issues with his knee, resulting in a further corrective surgical procedure,” the statement reads.

“He will now begin his rehab programme, which is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.”

Additionally, Bukayo Saka (thigh) is out until around the international break. Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) is out indefinitely.

Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard

