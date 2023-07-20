Arsenal and Manchester United, on a Saturday night, in New York City- it doesn’t get any bigger than that. At least from a summer friendly perspective. It’s a match-up of the second and third place teams from last season. And it is expected that we’ll see some of the more brand name stars on both sides, at least for awhile.

The Gunners will come in to this one with a lot of confidence, having just achieved the largest margin of victory, for a MLS All-Star game, since 2000.

Old Rivals FYIs

Manchester United vs Arsenal Club Friendly

Kickoff: 5pm EST, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Team News: Arsenal Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Man United

Watch: ESPN

Perhaps we’ll see the newly signed trio of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber all in the first team? Or maybe off the bench, but all featuring together at the same time? Here is our best guess as to what lineup Gunners boss Mikel Arteta might go with for this one.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (Club Friendly)

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Balogun, Jesus

