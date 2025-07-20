Arsenal will look to begin their preseason on a high this Wednesday when they face AC Milan at the Singapore National Stadium. The Gunners are bringing a travel party of 30 to Asia, and it includes a whole host of youth players, including top prospects Max Dowman, Marli Salmon and Andre Harriman-Annous. Will any of them feature in this match? And if so, will it be from the kickoff?

It is expected that the Arsenal first teams we see on the Asia Tour will have a mix of veterans, stars and kids.

Arsenal vs AC Milan FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Arsenal Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: 12:30pm GMT, 7:30am EST, Wednesday July 23

Location: Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Other Arsenal Friendlies on the 2025 Asia Tour

July 27 vs Newcastle United, National Stadium, Singapore

July 31 vs Tottenham Hotspur, Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

You know Thomas Partey, will not be there, as his contract expired a few days before the criminal charges against him were formally announced by the police. Here’s how I see Mikel Arteta lining his side up on Wednesday night in Singapore, a special city by the sea.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs AC Milan

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Marli Salmon, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Max Dowman, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories