With 12 wins achieved and 37 points accumulated, Arsenal, excuse me, The Arsenal, are also enjoying their best record ever at this specific point in the season. Look it up- they’re even better, at this point of the season (about 1/3 in) than The Invincibles.

The Gunners are looking to keep the good times rolling against West Ham United, on Boxing Day, as the Premier League is back in action for the first time in over a month.

Boxing Day Fixtures Arsenal vs West Ham FYIs

Competition: Premier League regular season

Kickoff: Mon Dec 26, 8pm GMT, The Emirates, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

There is no reason for manager Mikel Arteta not to start his first choice back four here of Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Only Saliba played at the World Cup (for France) and that was just for 27 minutes in total.

The big change to the line-up here is up top, with Eddie Nketiah now having to lead the line, as Gabriel Jesus is on the shelf for the next three months, at least. The rest of the line-up projection is pretty straight-forward.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Prediction: Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Given who is in form and who is not in form, this seems like a safe pick.

