Honestly, no one really saw this coming- the major turnaround accomplished by manager Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side this season. No matter where they finish in the end, first or second, the 2022-23 Gunners deserve their kudos.

However, if the club is going to end their 19 year league title drought this May, the deal is yet to be sealed. It’s still there for the taking though, with a London derby against lower table West Ham the next opportunity for three more points.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 16, 2 pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

PL Form: Arsenal DWWWW West Ham WLWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 73 pts West Ham 14th, 30 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 62% West Ham 12% Draw 22%

Dropping two points against Liverpool last weekend didn’t help, and the North Londoners can’t afford to have that (or something worse even) happen again on Sunday.

The Hammers will be motivated too, as they’re hovering very close to and trying to stay out of the drop zone. Here is what we think Arteta will go with, in the cause of trying to put the hammer down on the hosts.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

