Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

At Arsenal, the expectations are much higher this season, both for the squad as a whole, and for forward Kai Havertz. The German attacking player, acquired from Chelsea this summer, is the Gunners’ highest paid player (yes, even more than Declan Rice). However, he might be a misfit here. What is his best and most natural position? Is he a 9? Or an attacking midfielder?

What about a pure striker? Should he centrally lead the line, or sit back behind Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah?

Arsenal vs Manchester United  FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 3  4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions:  Man United    Arsenal

Team News:   Man United     Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 5th, 7 pts, DWW   Man United  8th, 6 pts, WLW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal  54%   Draw  24%  Man United  22%

The bottom line of it all is this- Kai Havertz has not been able to reproduce in the Premier League the same kind of prolific scoring numbers that we saw from him with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Now we take a look at how he might fit in the starting lineup on Sunday.

(As well as the rest of the team, of course)

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Aaron Ramsdale; Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchrenko; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Adegboyega Obasa says

    Arteta should stop experimenting using Thomas Partey as a defend when there is a natural defender. This may boomerang with Manchester United.. Thomas Partey is better utilized as a mid fielder playing with Odegard and Declan Rice. There should be no excuse for wrong selection of players as we need our maximum three points on Sunday.

