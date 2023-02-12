Manchester City at Arsenal, in midweek, a rescheduled fixture with oh so much on the line. First place versus second place, well, enough said!

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked, following his team’s score draw vs. Brentford yesterday, if his team is getting tired because the manager has not been rotating his line-up during the fixture pileup.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 6:30PM GMT, 15 February 2023, The Emirates

Team News: Manchester City Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Arsenal

PL Form, Standing: Manchester City LWWL 2nd, pts Arsenal DLWWD 1st, 51 pts

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 40% Arsenal 32% Draw 28%

“We always thought about that, and with a few players, especially when you lose but those questions are always obvious when you drop a point or two points,” he answered during his post match press conference.

“I’m delighted to be fair with how the boys tried, how much they want it. With the players that we have, we try to maximise our resources, so far they’ve done really well.”

Maybe there will some squad rotation again soon, but definitely not in this one! There is just way too much on the line here. They’ll go as strong as possible.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Martinelli; Nketiah.

