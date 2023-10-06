Every international break is extremely boring, but at least we head into this next one on the back off a very exciting and enthralling fixture. Arsenal hosts Manchester City on Sunday, in what is the first of two massive matches that will almost certainly have a lot of consequence towards determining the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola has pretty much owned his pupil, Mikel Arteta, since he left the Etihad for the Emirates. (After all, like Ted Lasso said, the key to being a successful European football club is to be sponsored by a Middle Eastern airline).

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 8, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 33% Manchester City 39% Draw 28%

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 17 pts Manchester City 1st, 18 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WDWWD Manchester City LWWWW

City could be ripe for the plucking here and they will be without the services of their two midfield maestros: Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne. However, Arteta might have to soldier on without Bukayo Saka, so I guess it’s a wash on that front.

Anyway, here is what we think the winning hand to play will be, for Arteta. Maybe he can finally get a league win over his mentor.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

