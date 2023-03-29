In the Premier League title race, Arsenal are decently favored as we head into April. Up next is a clash against Leeds United States of America, a side that is struggling to stay out of the drop zone.

The Gunners are tipped to take another three points here, but in order to do so, they will need to overcome the loss of a few players due to injury. In looking at the current state of Mikel Arteta’s roster, there are a few selection issues that he has to deal with.

Arsenal vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr 1, 3pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Leeds United

PL Form: Arsenal FC WWWWW Leeds United WDLWL

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 1st, 69 pts Leeds United 14th, 26 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC Win 75% Draw 16% Leeds United Win 9%

We covered those selection issues in the previous post. Also, in case you missed it, England winger Bukayo Saka is poised to become the team’s highest paid player. Not highest paid ever, as that honor still belongs to Mesut Ozil, but highest paid current player.

He will obviously get the start here.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Ramsdale; Zinchenko, Holding, Gabriel, White; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Leeds United 0

Not expecting anything really shocking to happen here

