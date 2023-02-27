Not like Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his team need any more motivation right now, but the visit from Everton FC in midweek will no doubt get them extra fired up. The Gunners are leading the league and trying to end the club’s league title drought, so they’re locked in plenty right now.

But the Toffees, deep in a relegation scrap, shocked the North Londoners in the reverse fixture. Thus the table toppers will find another, elevated level of motivation here.

Arsenal vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 7:45 PM UK time, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Form Guide: Arsenal WWLDW Everton FC LWLWL

Premier League Standings: Arsenal 1st, 57 points Everton FC 18th, 21 points

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 71% Everton FC 11% Draw 18%

Look for Arteta to go with his strongest team possible here. What does that look like?

We believe it’s this:

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Xhaka, Parety; Saka, Trossard; Nketiah.

Prediction: Arsenal 3, Everton FC 0

Looking at what the Gunners did to Leicester on the weekend, and given how Aston Villa handled the blue Merseyside club, it is only natural to prognosticate a score line like this.

