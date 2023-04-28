It would be a real shame to see the Premier League turn into the Bundesliga, with Manchester City playing the rule of Bayern Munich.

Barring a miracle, Arsenal have now blown their chance, and we’ll see City win their fifth league title in six years. A treble is going to happen too unless Real Madrid and/or Manchester United can stop them, in their respective competitions . It all feels inevitable.

Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Tue May 2, 8pm local, Emirates Stamford

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Arsenal 56% Draw 24%

Form Guide: Chelsea LLLDL Arsenal LDDDW

PL Position: Chelsea 39 pts, 11th Arsenal 75 pts, 1st

All Arsenal can do now is win out, and hope for some City stumbles. It has happened before.

Playing Chelsea is certainly a great chance to end the four game winless streak.

Perhaps this is the winning hand to play, in the interests of doing so.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories