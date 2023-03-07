Look for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to do some shuffling with his lineup on Thursday night. Overall, it doesn’t look like the Gunners gaffer will have a truly 100% match fit, true center forward at his disposal when his side visits Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night.

With that in mind, the front line will see a shake up, as the only player who will likely keep his spot is Bukayo Saka, on the right flank.

Arsenal at Sporting Lisbon FYIs

Kick: Thurs March 9. 5:45pm Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Competition: Europa League Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Arsenal Team News: go here

Fun Fact: Arsenal has met Sporting four previous times, and they’ve yet to concede a goal

Stat Pack: Arsenal are undefeated in six previous UEL clashes with Portugese sides

There will also be some squad rotation by design as well, with United States Men’s National Team No.1 Matt Turner coming in between the sticks. That doesn’t happen every day. Kieran Tierney could get a first team assignment, something that hasn’t been happening as much lately.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Sporting Lisbon (Europa League)

Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Nelson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories