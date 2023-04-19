Lyrics from the band Weezer: “the world has turned has left me here” certainly apply to Arsenal manager and Mikel Arteta right now. Back to back disappointing results has seen them now lose major momentum in the Premier League title race.

Despite the fact that they still sit top of the table, is it widely thought that Manchester City, and not Arsenal, ultimately have the edge in the end. City are back only four points, with a game in hand, with the two teams set to meet again towards the end of the month.

Arsenal vs Southampton FYIs

Kick Off: Fri Apr. 21, 2023, at 2 pm UK at the Emirates Stadium, London

Google Result Probability: Southampton 6% Draw 12% Arsenal 82%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton 20th, 23 pts LLLDL Arsenal 1st, 74pts DDWWW

But in the meantime, Arsenal have a chance to easily rack up three more points to their season long tally, when they host Championship bound (not official, but almost certain) Southampton on Friday night.

Let’s look at what starting lineup Mikel Arteta may select for this one.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

