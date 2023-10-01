Manchester City lost yesterday in the Premier League, which means that Arsenal is the club that gets to retain “The Invincibles” title; for another year. The Gunners are also now the only team, currently residing in the Premier League, not to have suffered an L in any competition this season.

They are strongly favored to win their next match as well, a road UEFA Champions League clash at RC Lens.

RC Lens vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 3, 8pm, Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Uefa Champions League Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 1st, 3 pts W RC Lens 2nd, 1 pt, D

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 61% Draw 22% RC Lens 17%

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might do some squad rotation here because he now has the luxury to do so. Having avoided a fitness crisis this past week, the Gunners have a side that is largely pretty fit.

Let’s take a look at who could be in the first team for the North London side in their midweek European clash that will be staged across the English Channel.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at RC Lens

David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ben White; Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard; Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira.

