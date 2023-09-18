In looking at the Arsenal first team on Wednesday night, when they take on PSV Eindhoven to begin their 2023-24 continental campaign, all eyes will be in between the sticks. Can a goalkeeper rotation, between Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya, actually work?

Switching up outfield players is much more natural, easy and seamless. Doing the platoon between goalies is much more complicated and it affects much more of the squad, in directly impactful ways.

PSV Eindhoven at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5:45 pm, Emirates Stadium Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Fun Fact: both of these sides are undefeated, with 5W1D in their last six across all competitions.

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw 18% PSV Eindhoven 13%

The goaltender, in every sport that has one, brings a very unique and special mindset. Their role, and hence their success and failure, is much psychological than with other positions on the field of competition. And making substitutions in goal massively affects how the defenders directly in front of them Raya replaced Ramsdale in the win at Everton yesterday, so does Ramsdale come back in here?

Well, we’ll see but that is what we’re predicting.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs PSV Eindhoven (UCL)

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

