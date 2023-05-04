The Gunners know first-hand just how difficult a game against third place Newcastle United is; especially so at their ground. Arsenal lost at St. James’ Park, in their visit last season.

So Mikel Arteta is well aware of how challenging this Sunday matinee clash will be.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 7, 4:30pm GMT, St. James Park

PL Form: Arsenal WLDDD Newcastle WWWLW

PL Standings: Arsenal 1st, 78 pts Newcastle 3rd, 65 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 36% Draw 26% Newcastle 38%

They have certainly lost the upper hand in the league title race, but they’re not dead yet. If they can win out, and Manchester City slip up a couple times, well there is still hope. This weekend trip to Geordie-land will be their hardest match of the remainder of the run-in.

Let’s take a look what the strongest possible team to take to the pitch at the opening whistle might look like.

Certainly is up for debate, post your lineup prediction in the comments below.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka.

