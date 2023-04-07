Happy Easter everyone! When it comes to the Easter weekend of Premier League fixtures, the headliner is obvious- Arsenal at Liverpool FC.

For the Gunners, Leandro Trossard may have been a fall back option during the January transfer window, with Mykhailo Mudryk being the first option, but looked at how that has worked out so far! Trossard has been stellar while Mudryk has been an utter flop.

Arsenal at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sun. Apr 9, 2023, at 4.30 pm UK time at Anfield, Liverpool

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 38% Draw 24% Liverpool 21%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 72 pts WWWWW Liverpool 8th, 43 pts DLLWW

In looking at how Arteta might shape his team here, Trossard should take the final starting spot in attack, over Gabriel Jesus, and that means Gabriel Martinelli slides over to the center of the final third.

Elsewwhere Rob Holding continues to hold it down (sorry, really, we’re sorry) in the spine of the defense for the injured William Saliba. Here’s how the rest of it looks.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Liverpool FC 1

Not going with anything really outside the box here.

