Arsenal FC makes a short trip south on Sunday, for a London derby with a lot on the line at Craven Cottage.

Fulham (and can say the exact same for Brighton & Hove Albion this season) are a recently promoted club that is not going to settle for just mid-table this season. No, they will be in the mix for a Europa League or Conference League slot, all the way until Championship Sunday.

Fulham FC vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, March 12, 3pm local, Craven Cottage

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 61% Draw 22% Fulham FC victory 17%

PL Form Arsenal WWWWL Fulham FC LDWWL

PL Standing Arsenal 1st, 63 pts Fulham FC 7th, 39 pts

As for the Gunners well you already know what this season is all about- ending the Premier League title drought. How will manager Mikel Arteta adjust- if/when he still has no striker for this?

Well, here is our best guess at which way he could go with that…and the rest of the first team squad prediction.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe

Prediction: Arsenal 1, Fulham 0

After an unimpressive midweek showing in continental competition, Arsenal comes back strong, with authority, on the domestic front.

