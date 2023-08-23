When Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta fills out his team sheet against Fulham, it will be pretty self-explanatory, given the list of injuries, suspensions and want-away players in his squad. Look for Eddie Nketiah to lead the line, supported by an attacking midfield of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are of course undroppable (yes, spell check, we know this isn’t an actual word) in defensive midfield.

Fulham at Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. August 26, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 79% Fulham 8% Draw 18%

PL Form, Position: Arsenal WW, 6 pts, 3rd Luton Town LW, 3 pts, 13th

Then things get interesting in the back line. Thomas Partey stays at right back? Obviously he has been moved position groups.

With the Ukrainian Zinchenko back in the mix, plus William Saliba not to be dropped for any important game, what happens with the center backs?

Who is the fourth defender, and who is odd man out- Gabriel Magalhaes or Ben White?

Hmmmmm. Puzzling. Have a go at it yourself in the comments section. Here’s our best guess.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Aaron Ramsdale; Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchrenko; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Kai Havertz Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah

