Only one team gets to begin a new Premier League season having already won a trophy in the new term- the Community Shield winners.

And this time around it’s Arsenal, who claimed a small consolation prize from Manchester City this past Sunday. So let’s raise the curtain on the new campaign.

Season Opener FYIs

Nottingham Forest at Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Saturday, Aug 12, 12:30 pm, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 77% Draw 14% Nottingham Forest 9%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The Gunners spent about 250 of the roughly 300 days that last season spanned at the top of the table, but you know what ultimately happened in the end. Now in 2023-24, the Gunners will look to finally get over that last hump, and sprint (instead of limp) to the finish line this time around.

It all starts this weekend, where Arsenal will be in the first game of Saturday’s slate against Nottingham Forest.

In looking at who could start for Mikel Arteta’s men this weekend, expect all the new summer signings to get in the first team here.

For Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, it’s a chance to make a league debut in an Arsenal shirt. Here is what the rest of our 4-3-3 prognostication looks like.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Nketiah.

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

