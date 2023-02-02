Before we had the proverbial big six, we had a big five, which was sans Manchester City and Chelsea, because both clubs weren’t nouveau riche yet.

The fifth team, at the big boy table with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, was…Everton. Now here they are, on the verge of potentially falling down to the Championship.

Arsenal at Everton FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 12:30PM UK time, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America:

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Form Guide: Arsenal WWDWW Everton LLLDL

Premier League Standings: Arsenal 1st, 50 points Everton 19th, 15 points

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 68% Everton 12% Draw 20%

Arsenal can further help to send them on their downward spiral come Saturday by handing them another L this season, something they have had plenty of already. Arsenal’s main mission here is to just keep bagging three points, as much as they can, to try and hold off Manchester City in the title race.

We believe that Mikel Arteta will just keep the winning hand that he’s been playing over and over this season. And that hand looks like this:

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Everton

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Everton FC 0

Just expecting form to hold serve again this season.

