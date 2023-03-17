A win for Arsenal in the London derby against Crystal Palace on Sunday could provide an extra additional boost; psychologically.

The Gunners have had a five point lead at the top of the table, over Manchester City for awhile now, but they could easily take an eight point lead into the March international break. That’s because City’s Premier League fixture this weekend had to be postponed, due to their having reached the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Crystal Palace at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 3PM UK Time.

Emirates Stadium, London UK

PL Standing: Crystal Palace 12th, 27 pts Arsenal 1st, 66 pts

Form Guide: Crystal Palace LLLDD Arsenal WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 8% Arsenal 77% Draw 15%

So all the North Londoners have to do is win a game in which they are heavily favored and their 8 points clear, with a lot of time off to think about it. That said, the added three points to the margin is only ceremonial, not pragmatics.

City will have a game in hand, and with it a chance to cut the lead back down to five. But hey, it’s still something. Anyway, given the loss to Sporting Lisbon tonight, who started and who featured off the bench in it that clash, this is what we think Mikel Arteta will go with.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Ramsdale; Zinchenko, Holding, Gabriel, White; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

