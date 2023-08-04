It’s that time of year again- where we all debate the definition/significance/relevance of the Community Shield. Is it a friendly? glorified friendly? Trophy match? I guess we can all agree that it is the “curtain raiser,” as that’s a phrase which is often applied to this clash.

It’s fair to say that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will take this fixture more seriously than his counterpart on the opposite touchline. He should, as he has a major point to prove. Arteta was simply unable to deliver against his mentor and former boss, Pep Guardiola.

Community Shield FYIs

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Kickoff: Sunday Aug. 6, 4pm BST, Wembley Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Watch: ESPN+

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

We all thought we would see the pupil bests teacher narrative last season, as Arsenal were top of the table/league title front-runners for most of the season. However, they bottled it down the stretch and once again, Manchester City/Pep Guardiola ultimately triumphed in the end.

With all this fresh in his memory, Arteta will no doubt field a very strong team. One that will be similar to the first side that he puts out in 2023-24 for competitive matches.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (Community Shield)

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories