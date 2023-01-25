Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Man City (FA Cup 4th Round)

How do you like Arsenal’s chances at Manchester City on Friday night? Well consider this- the Gunners have won their last four FA Cup games against City. And when it happens, it preludes more winning in the tournament as well.

Every time that they have eliminated Man City from the FA Cup they have gone to reached the final game, winning three of them: 1971, 2017 and 2020. Will history repeat itself this weekend?

Arsenal at Manchester City FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 8PM GMT, 27 January 2023, The Etihad

Team News: Manchester City Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Arsenal

Stat Pack: City have won their last nine FA Cup home matches, scoring 3+ goals in every match

That’s one major storyline here, the past glory of these two giant clubs, meeting relatively early in the FA Cup tournament. The other main storyline here is mentor vs. pupil. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about going head to head against Pep Guardiola, who he worked under at Manchester City.

“I always hoped this would be the case one day and it is happening this season,” Arteta told reporters. “Obviously that is not going to change any friendship, how important he is in my life and how important he is to my profession.

“We both want to win and defend our clubs the best possible way. That has always been the case since day one.”

Not to give this match even more hype, because it has plenty already, but Arteta said this match could define their season.

“In some ways it will define our season, yes, because if we are able to win on Friday we will go into the next round and they won’t,” Arteta continued. “It is a very important competition for us and winning will define this moment, for sure, as it will give us a chance to try to go on and win this trophy.

“This is a big test against, in my opinion, the best football team in the world. I am looking forward to it. It will tell us a lot about where we are.”

Time to look at who Arteta could select in his first team for this one. Expect a very strong side.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Man City (FA Cup 4th Round)

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

