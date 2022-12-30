When first place Arsenal takes on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, it will provide an opportunity for the north London side to run their Premier League unbeaten streak into double digits.

Brighton are a very tough out though, as they started strong, lost their manager Graham Potter to Chelsea, hit a slump and since recovered. The Seagulls should compete for a European slot until the end of the season.

Arsenal at Brighton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Dec. 31, 5:30pm GMT, Amex Stadium

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWD Brighton WLWWL

PL Standings: Arsenal 1st, 40pts Brighton 7th, 24 pts

Google Probability: Arsenal win 45% Draw 27% Brighton win 28%

The Mikel Arteta rebuild seems to be working, full force, right now. With that in mind, let’s take a look at who he might select with his first XI in order to keep that momentum going.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Prediction: Brighton 2, Arsenal 2

Arsenal have really been on fire lately, winning eight of their last nine and four straight in the league. However, I think they might cool off a bit here, and drop a couple points. They might be due to come back to Earth a bit.

