Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are really on life support now, in the wake of the news that two first team defenders are done for the season. We have a full post detailing all of that here. With 81 points through 35 games, the Gunners sit second as a home clash against Brighton looms this weekend.

Then comes a trip to Nottingham Forest next weekend and a home date with Wolves on Championship Sunday. As for top of the table Manchester City, they have 82 points through 34 games.

Arsenal vs Brighton FYIs

Kick: Sun May 14, 4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Team News : go here

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 55% Draw 23% Brighton 22%

PL Form: Arsenal WWLDD Brighton LWWLW

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, Brighton 7th, 55 pts

Their slate for the run-in looks like this: Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), Brentford (A). But for now, let’s just focus on the next one, a visit from the Seagulls, who are coming off an utter humiliation. Catching a team at the right time, or nothing more dangerous than wounded animal? Pick your cliche to analyze and preview this one.

In the meantime, here’s the strongest side available, in our opinion. Post yours in the comments section.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

