We won’t know until kickoff, but it sounds like the supposedly slightly injured Arsenal trio of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard will all be available come Saturday at Bournemouth.

As of now, the triad are all doubts, technically, but we’ll think manager Mikel Arteta will be able to select the troika at kickoff time, if he so desires. The trio were all rested in midweek, for the League Cup win over Brentford.

Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 30, 3pm, Vitality Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 64% Draw 20% Bournemouth 16%

PL Form: Arsenal DWWDW Bournemouth LDDLL

PL Standing: Arsenal 5th, 14 pts Bournemouth 17th, 3 pts

The same can be said for a host of other Arsenal first team guys, and they’ll all come back into the squad here. But honestly, the Bees were a tougher opponent than Saturday’s league fixture opposition. Which is interesting, as cup competition is when you do squad rotation.

David Raya appears to be the goalkeeper for league games, so we’ll slot him back in here.

Anyway, without further ado, I present to you, our lineup prediction for this weekend.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Bournemouth

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Fabio Vieira; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

