The North London Derby, over the years, has been somewhat evenly matched, although Arsenal do hold a distinctive advantage in the all-time series. Arsenal have 85 all-time wins in the North London Derby to Tottenham’s 67.

The two sides have split the spoils 54 times. However, Arsenal haven’t won at Tottenham in eight years, nine in the league, so this fixture has been a bit of a struggle bus for them.

Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 15, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 26% Tottenham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 44 pts DWWWW Tottenham 5th, 33 pts WLDWL

Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup manager Mikel Arteta might go with as he attempts to turn that recent tide. The Gunners boss has the advantage of coming into this one with a relatively fit side that has few injury concerns.

We’re guessing that the first team will be unchanged from the draw with Newcastle United.

So we’re kind of, admittedly, being rather uncreative on this one.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Prediction: Arsenal 3, Tottenham 2

This might be a high-scoring affair and should be a very entertaining one.

