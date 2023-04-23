The Sports Bank

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Boo NBC Sports! A vociferous and loud BOOOOOOOO! to you NBC for putting Wednesday night’s de facto Premier League title match on the streaming service.

If you’re in the United States, you can’t watch Arsenal at Manchester City unless you have NBC’s streaming service Peacock. It really should be on regular, over the air free tv on NBC, or at the absolute least, their cable channel USA Network.

Arsenal at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Apr. 26, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News:  Arsenal   Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal   Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 17%  Manchester City 62%  Draw 21%

PL Standing: Arsenal  1st, 75 pts 32 matches played   Manchester City 2nd, 70 pts  30 matches played

PL Form: Arsenal  DDDWW   Manchester City  WWWWW

For those who have the streaming service, and for everyone else around the world who can watch this game on television, on whatever network you have access to, let’s try and forecast Mikel Arteta’s first team

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Trossard, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

