Boo NBC Sports! A vociferous and loud BOOOOOOOO! to you NBC for putting Wednesday night’s de facto Premier League title match on the streaming service.
If you’re in the United States, you can’t watch Arsenal at Manchester City unless you have NBC’s streaming service Peacock. It really should be on regular, over the air free tv on NBC, or at the absolute least, their cable channel USA Network.
Arsenal at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Apr. 26, 8pm, Etihad Stadium
Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK
Team News: Arsenal Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 17% Manchester City 62% Draw 21%
PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 75 pts 32 matches played Manchester City 2nd, 70 pts 30 matches played
PL Form: Arsenal DDDWW Manchester City WWWWW
For those who have the streaming service, and for everyone else around the world who can watch this game on television, on whatever network you have access to, let’s try and forecast Mikel Arteta’s first team
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City
Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Trossard, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus
