Boo NBC Sports! A vociferous and loud BOOOOOOOO! to you NBC for putting Wednesday night’s de facto Premier League title match on the streaming service.

If you’re in the United States, you can’t watch Arsenal at Manchester City unless you have NBC’s streaming service Peacock. It really should be on regular, over the air free tv on NBC, or at the absolute least, their cable channel USA Network.

Arsenal at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Apr. 26, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 17% Manchester City 62% Draw 21%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 75 pts 32 matches played Manchester City 2nd, 70 pts 30 matches played

PL Form: Arsenal DDDWW Manchester City WWWWW

For those who have the streaming service, and for everyone else around the world who can watch this game on television, on whatever network you have access to, let’s try and forecast Mikel Arteta’s first team

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Trossard, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

