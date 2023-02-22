Arsenal FC visits Leicester City as the next round of Premier League action gets going again in earnest on Saturday. For the Gunners, this season is all about winning the league title, and ending Manchester City’s dominance, at least for a year. But what about Leicester? What are their goals for this term?

After starting the season totally dreadfully, in serious threat of getting relegated, they seemed to have turned things around now. While they are only four points above the relegation zone currently, they still have a great chance of finishing on the first page of the standings, and that is the objective for this season.

Leicester City vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday Feb 25, 3pm local, King Power Stadium

Preview Material: Arsenal Starting XI Prediction Team News for Both Sides

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 57% Draw 23% Leicester City victory 20%

PL Form Guide: Arsenal WLDLW Leicester City LWWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 54 pts Leicester City 14th, 24 pts

The Foxes quest for 2022-23 is to end up in the top ten. As for the Gunners, they need to make sure they don’t drop any more points, as they try to fend off City. Here is the best lineup that manager Mikel Arteta can pick, in the interests of that cause.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories