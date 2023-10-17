Having Gabriel Martinelli fully match fit for the Chelsea match is just massive for Arsenal right now. Leandro Trossard is a slight doubt, and Bukayo Saka is a strong doubt for the London derby on Saturday, so there is, at least potentially, a pretty big void to fill out on the wings. In the back line, William Saliba could miss out here.

In looking at the rest of the XI, obviously transfer fee record breaker Declan Rice and team captain Martin Odegaard are two of the first names listed on the sheet each and every time in meaningful games.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sat. Oct. 21, 4:30 pm local, Stamford Bridge

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 31% Arsenal 41% Draw 28%

Form Guide: Chelsea WWLLLD Arsenal WWDWW

PL Position: Chelsea 11 pts, 11th Arsenal 20 pts, 2nd

Gabriel Jesus comes close to meeting this designation as well. Meanwhile David Raya should continue getting the nod over Aaron Ramsdale.

And below you can see the rest of the starting 11 prediction filled in. Stamford Bridge has kind of been like a home away from home for Arsenal lately.

Manager Mikel Arteta has a fine record in southwest London, and the prognosticators see that continuing here. That’s understandable, given where the two giant London clubs are right now in the grand scheme of things.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea

David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

