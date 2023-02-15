Haven’t said this in awhile: “second place Arsenal FC.” No one doubts Arsenal’s Premier League title bona fides this season, but now they’ll have to reinforce how legit they truly are, in that regard, by coming from behind; albeit slightly.

The loss to Manchester City Wednesday night means they’re no longer leading the league and up next is another big time emotional match, but for very different reasons. The Gunners travel to Aston Villa, who are now led by Unai Emery, the last Gunners gaffer to precede the current one- Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal at Aston Villa FYIs

Kick: Sat Feb 18, 12:30pm, Aston Villa, Birmingham, UK

PL Form: Arsenal LDLWW Aston Villa LLWWD

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 51 pts Aston Villa 11th, 28 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 54% Brentford 21% Draw 25%

It goes without saying that Emery will be especially motivated to best the team that sacked him a few years ago. In order to prevent that from happening, Arteta might do a bit of long overdue squad rotation. Lots of excuses to go around for why Arsenal lost to Manchester City.

Should they have started Ben White? Maybe? I guess we’ll slot him in here, and also give Reiss Nelson a first team assignment, as he didn’t feature against City.

Two Arsenal players picked up yellows in that defeat (Takehiro Tomiyasu and Eddie Nketiah), and could see themselves dropped to the bench on the weekend. We left one in, and benched the other, but hey, what do we know?

It’s just a prediction, we’ll see what happens.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa (4-3-3)

Ramsdale; Tierney, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Nelson.

