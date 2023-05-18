The Sports Bank

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Here is an interesting stat about Arsenal and Liverpool, two teams whose seasons have had very different narratives. One side has had a campaign that could be considered a success, for the most part while the other is regarded, by most observers, to have failed this season.

Take a look at the stat below (and obviously, before the World Cup was a different story- that goes without saying), and also note that both the Gunners and Reds have conceded exactly 42 times this season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off:  May 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm UK at the City Ground

Arsenal Team News: Go here

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 61%  Draw `21% Nottm. Forest 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 2nd, 81 pts LWWLD  Nottm. Forest 16th, 34 pts DWLWL

Arsenal ‘s season is effectively done, as both the manager and a star player effectively said so, but there are still two games to go. So let’s just play out the string and move on to the summer.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Fabio Vieira, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Nelson

