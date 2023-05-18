Here is an interesting stat about Arsenal and Liverpool, two teams whose seasons have had very different narratives. One side has had a campaign that could be considered a success, for the most part while the other is regarded, by most observers, to have failed this season.

Take a look at the stat below (and obviously, before the World Cup was a different story- that goes without saying), and also note that both the Gunners and Reds have conceded exactly 42 times this season.

Since the World Cup: Arsenal – 22 games, 44 points.

Liverpool – 22 games, 43 points. The Reds have basically matched them for over half the season, despite being ‘awful’ and Arsenal being ‘incredible’. Levels. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 15, 2023

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: May 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm UK at the City Ground

Arsenal Team News: Go here

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 61% Draw `21% Nottm. Forest 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 2nd, 81 pts LWWLD Nottm. Forest 16th, 34 pts DWLWL

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Arsenal ‘s season is effectively done, as both the manager and a star player effectively said so, but there are still two games to go. So let’s just play out the string and move on to the summer.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Fabio Vieira, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Nelson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

