Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

It may surprise you to learn who is actually in superior form right now, when Arsenal and Brentford get together at The Emirates on Saturday. The Gunners may be leading the league, as they have nearly all season, but they have just lost their last two outings.

Sean Dyche bested Mikel Arteta in his first game in charge at Everton, and prior to that defeat, Manchester City knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup. As Brentford, well, we’re Bee-lievers in Thomas Frank to be sure.

Arsenal vs Brentford FYIs

Kick: Sat Feb 11, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Form: Arsenal LWWDW Brentford WDWWW

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 50 pts Brentford 7th, 33ptd

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Brentford 19% Draw 12%

Arsenal Team News

Nothing has really changed here, since last time out. Reiss Nelson is nearing his return, but he’s not fully fit yet. Shouldn’t be too much longer as it’s only a knock he’s dealing with.

Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain out as long term injury absentees. Arteta must make sure his side doesn’t look ahead in this one, as a rematch with City comes in next midweek.

That one will be huge for league title implications, but the North Londoners must first take of business here.

Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford (4-2-3-1)

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Prediction: Arsenal 3, Brentford 2

These Bees can really sting, but Arsenal are undefeated (4W1D) in the last five in this series, and we have every right to believe they keep the positive momentum rolling.

