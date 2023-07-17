Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs MLS All-Stars

Arsenal versus the MLS All-Stars! Yes indeed, the 2023 MLS All-Star Game is here! The best of the best, in the American top flight will be managed by England, Manchester United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney.

“I’ve had a front row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager,” Rooney said. The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in D.C.

MLS All-Star Game FYIs

Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars (managed by Wayne Rooney)

Kickoff: Wed July 19, 8:30 EST, Audi Field, Washington D.C.

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Match Notes and Quotes: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Watch: Apple TV

? Magic number 41

? History with Arsenal stars

Rooney is currently the manager of D.C. United, one of the worst sides in MLS, but this friendly will take place in their home venue. Rooney also starred for that club as player, towards the very tail end of his career.

He was one of the most dangerous scorers in all of MLS for the 2018 season, long after he lost the level of form that made him a superstar in the Premier League.

So who are Rooney and his merry band of MLS All-Stars going to face in the Arsenal first team?

Will the trio of new Gunners signings all feature? Why not? It’s a showcase match after all!

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should absolutely start Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber here. There is no reason not to.

Arsenal FC Starting XI (4-3-3) Prediction vs MLS All-Stars

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Timber, Tierney; Rice, Trossard, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Nelson

