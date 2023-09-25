From one London derby to another, in a different domestic competition, as Arsenal visits Brentford FC in the Carabao Cup. While Manchester City at Newcastle is no doubt the headliner tie in this round of the tournament, Arsenal at Brentford makes for a very solid undercard.

The Bees have proven their point- they’re here to stay in the top flight this time. Not only that, but they’ll be solid mid-table, at least.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Arsenal at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 7:45 pm, G tech Community Stadium

Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Arsenal are coming off their best season in close to a decade, of course, but this season might be starting to go south already. Off to a promising start, one that has seen them yet to lose, in any competition, they’ve now been bit by the injury bug.

Manager Mikel Arteta is starting to see his options dwindle, in all position groups, and that means the attrition could end up yielding Ls some time soon.

Not likely in this Wednesday night affair though, as the Gunners are favored handsomely.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC (EFL Cup)

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Cedric Soares, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Kai Havertz; Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah

