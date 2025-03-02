Arsenal Starting XI Prediction, Team News at PSV Eindhoven

For Arsenal, their Premier League title hopes aren’t done and dusted; not just yet. However, the odds of the Gunners winning that competition are very long, to sat the least. Their chances in the UEFA Champions League are much better, even though we’re only in the round of 16 right now. PSV Eindhoven is the next opponent, with the road leg coming up this Tuesday.

So without any further ado, let’s preview. Hey that rhymes!

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Tues. March 4, 8pm, Phillips Stadion, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1/2

Google’s Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 28% PSV Eindhoven 26%

Fun Fact: these two sides met in last year’s UCL as well. Arsenal won their home tie, in dominating fashion 4-0, in September of 2023. In the return leg, two months later the final result was a score draw.

As you can see from the graphic below, these two sides also met in the 2022 Europa League group stages as well.

PSV Eindhoven won their home tie 2-0 while Arsenal took the meeting on their turf 1-0.

No real changes here, other than Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is suspended domestically (due to two red cards) is eligible to feature here in continental competition. Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Jesus are of course out for the season.

Bukayo Saka could be back right before the international break; Gabriel Martinelli right afterward.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at PSV Eindhoven

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho; Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling

