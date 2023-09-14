Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win over Manchester United, last time out, Arsenal try to keep their good momentum surging out of the international break. The last fixture conveyed just how much ahead Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are of Erik ten Hag and United in their rebuilding project. Now they take on an Everton FC side that should, at least on paper, be very easy to dispatch.

Then again, games are played in real life, not on paper.

Arsenal at Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 17, 4:30pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Everton FC 18th, 1pt, DLLL Arsenal 5th, 10 pts, WDWW

Google Result Probability: Everton FC 16% Draw 20% Arsenal 64%

Of course, things would be going even more swimmingly in North London if they were able to somehow get Kai Havertz on track. He is basically the weakest link in this side, and we already covered that here, in detail. Well, maybe all the players around the very expensive German import will continue to step up and carry him.

Here is how we see the full team shaping up for the opening kickoff on Sunday.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchrenko; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Everton FC 0

