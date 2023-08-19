Arsenal FC has started the 2023-24 season with some positive momentum. They won the Community Shield clash with Manchester City, then got a victory from the season opener, at home versus Nottingham Forest.

Up next is the season’s first road clash, a London derby at Crystal Palace. Let’s get this party started!

Arsenal at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Mon August 21, 8pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: 61% Crystal Palace 16 Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Crystal Palace W, 3pts, 5th Arsenal W, 3pts, 4th

For Palace, the main news this news pertained to attacking midfielder Michael Olise, who saw his 35 million GBP release clause activated by Chelsea.

The West London club was looking to make their third big-money midfield signing of the week (not the entire window mind you, just this week alone!), but Olise snubbed them and instead committed his long-term future to the club in South London.

He signed a four year deal, but won’t feature here as he’s currently nursing a long-term hamstring injury. So without further ado, let’s get to the Arsenal first team prediction.

This will be the final fixture of the Premier League’s second weekend.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

