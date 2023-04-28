Arsenal Team News vs Chelsea: William Saliba Pushing for Return

Maybe, if he can be passed fit to play, William Saliba might be able to help stop the bleeding for the Gunners.

At this point, Arsenal have no one to blame but themselves. They were (and technically still are) ahead of the whole pack, and they once had a chance to really put the pedal to the metal and pull away from everyone.

Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Tue May 2, 8pm local, Emirates Stamford

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Arsenal 56% Draw 24%

Form Guide: Chelsea LLLDL Arsenal LDDDW

PL Position: Chelsea 39 pts, 11th Arsenal 75 pts, 1st

Obviously that didn’t happen. Then they had a showdown with Manchester City, where they could have taken the momentum of the title race right back into their favor, and send a message.

As you all know, the exact polar opposite is what happened. Now comes a clash against a side that looks like they have already packed it in for the season, in Chelsea.

It is the right time to be playing the Blues.

William Saliba the Only Question Mark

William Saliba has missed the last six matches due to injury, and the stats show just how much they need him back. The Gunners have conceded 12 times in the matches where he’s been missing.

The north Londoners have yielded 10 times in the last four, so when does he come back?

“We’re still hopeful, but another week has gone by and he hasn’t been able to train with the team,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of the disaster at Manchester City.

“At the moment we don’t have him. We are preparing the game without him and probably the next game [Chelsea] will come too soon as well. We have to go week by week at the moment.”

Sounds like William Saliba faces a race against the clock to be fit match fit. It certainly helps that they’re playing on Tuesday night, and not on the weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories