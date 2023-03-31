Arsenal Hopeful William Saliba Returns from Injury this Season

Frenchman William Saliba has consistently been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, so he’ll obviously be needed for the Premier League run-in. The 21-year-old central defender has been out since suffering a back injury in the loss to Sporting CP three weeks ago that saw the Gunners eliminated from the UEFA Europa League.

He has since missed out on the league win over Crystal Palace and national team duty with France during the Euro 2024 qualifiers the past two weeks.

Arsenal vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr 1, 3pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Leeds United

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal FC WWWWW Leeds United WDLWL

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 1st, 69 pts Leeds United 14th, 26 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC Win 75% Draw 16% Leeds United Win 9%

Saliba has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Leeds United, but manager Mikel Arteta hopes to have him back (pun not intended) at some point this season.

“He is progressing unfortunately he still has some discomfort in his back,” the Arsenal boss said at his weekly news conference on Friday.

“He’s not gonna be fit for this game and we’re trying to do everything to feel better. But not yet. Yeah I am very hopeful and he is as well. Back injuries are a bit tricky and how they evolve with the load that you put in certain areas. Let’s push it and see how he copes with that. He’s so willing to be back in the team.

“It’s something that happened. We don’t know if it happened previous game because he had a very awkward landing against Fulham.”

In terms of other team news issues, there are no new concerns. Everything else is pretty much status quo. Midfield maestro Thomas Partey will be good to go.

“The rest of them are all good,” Arteta added.

After taking on Leeds United States of America on the weekend, the Gunners have some massive clashes this month that will have consequence on their quest to close the deal on their Premier League title quest. They’ll take on Liverpool next weekend, April 9. Then there is the big rematch against Manchester City on April 26, and then a London derby against Chelsea on April 29.

Arsenal are tipped to end their nearly two decade long league title drought, but it won’t be easy.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories