Arsenal Giving William Saliba a Multi-Season Extension

William Saliba, central defender supreme, is set for an extension with Arsenal FC. The Frenchman had one year left on his current deal, but he’ll now be handed a new deal, which comes in the form of a four year extension.

That is according to David Ornstein, the so-called Oracle of Arsenal, who reported it first in The Athletic.

? EXCL: Arsenal have reached agreement with William Saliba over new 4yr contract. 22yo had 12mnths on existing deal but fresh terms will tie him down until at least 2027, amid strong interest from PL + abroad. Now on to paperwork stage @TheAthleticFC #AFC https://t.co/BeUCKqH8zL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 10, 2023

Other outlets have since picked up on it.

At this point, Ornstein is rivaling Fabrizio Romano when it comes to being a breaking news transfer guru. Saliba was absolutely critical to what the Gunners did this past season.

His stellar play in the back helped lead the north-Londoners to their highest finish and first UEFA Champions League berth since 2015-16.

When he got hurt, and had to mid the run-in of the 2022-23 season, the team fell out of first place. That is not a coincidence, as his quality is just that high and his contributions indeed that meaningful.

Arsenal did win the first two after William Saliba went on the injury list, but were then only able to win two of the final eight. Saliba was acquired from French club St. Etienne way back in 2019, but he didn’t make his first team debut until this past season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

