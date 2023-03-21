Arsenal to Face Wayne Rooney Led MLS All-Stars in July Friendly

Wayne Rooney is set for his third Major League Soccer All-Star Game, and first as a manager, this summer. The DC United head coach will lead the squad of MLS All-Stars, to be selected at a later date, against Arsenal FC on July 19 at Audi Field. Call this what you want, an exhibition, a friendly, an All-Star Game if you must, but at the end of the day it is just a showcase.

“It’s great that we’re playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C. in July,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is quoted via a club statement.

“Our U.S. tour last summer was very good preparation for the season. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023/24 season.”

England and Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer forward was in the MLS All-Star squad that faced Atletico Madrid in 2019. He was on the other side, with Manchester United, in 2011 when the Red Devils were the opponent for MLS’ best and brightest

“I’ve had a front row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager,” Rooney said.

“The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in D.C.”

This is the second time that Arsenal have served as the opponent for the MLS All-Stars. They also came across the pond in 2016 for this exhibition, where they emerged victorious 2-1 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

As that game was at PayPal Park, every goal scored came with it an additional fee that is really a detriment to people on both sides of the exchange. ..(hey hey! Please remember to tip your bartenders, I’ll be here all week)

