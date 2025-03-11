Arsenal Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs PSV Eindhoven

For Arsenal, their Premier League title chase is now done and dusted. The score draw at Manchester United on Sunday put the kibosh on that. However, the Gunners prospects in the UEFA Champions League are much better. The second leg in their round of 16 tie, with PSV Eindhoven, is dead rubber.

Up by six goals on aggregate, this is a chance for them to play loose, free and easy; like if it were a friendly.

PSV Eindhoven at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. March 12, 8pm, Phillips Stadion, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Arsenal leads 7-1

Google’s Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Extra Time 19% PSV Eindhoven 26%

No changes here at all. Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Jesus are out for the season. Bukayo Saka could be back next weekend; Gabriel Martinelli in the first match after the international break. So with that all said, it’s time for some squad rotation.

Given that the stakes here are low to non-existent, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta won’t field his strongest team possible.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at PSV Eindhoven

Neto; Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Mikel Merino; Kieran Tierney, Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling

