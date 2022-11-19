Here we go, the real deal is about to begin. Captain America, Christian Pulisic, says that he has no problem leading the United States Men’s National Team into battle, and it all begins Monday in Qatar, when they take on Gareth Bales and Wales.

The United States has a fantastic young talented nucleus, and they are indeed ready to “Rock the Casbah.” But the “Sharif don’t like it!”

World Cup Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: 1pm CST, Mon Nov 21 Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

USMNT Starting XI Prediction: go here

Current FIFA world ranking: Wales 19 USMNT 16

World Cup titles: Wales 0 USMNT 0

World Cup Highest Finish: Wales quarter-final, 1958 USMNT 3rd, 1930

World Cup appearances: Wales 1 USMNT 9

“We are excited to take this group to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” said USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

“Final roster decisions are always difficult, and we appreciate everyone’s contributions who helped us get to this point. We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit, and one that is ready to compete.

“We are extremely proud and honored to represent the United States and appreciate all the amazing support from our fans as we head to Qatar.”

For more on the roster selection go here. For our Group B Preview go here.

USMNT Team News

Pulisic, despite his struggles on the club level this season, remains as blockbuster as ever. He will be sharp, despite a lack of playing time. Arsenal man Matt Turner has brushed off a recent injury and he’ll be fit to start.

Ditto for ex-FC Barcelona and current AC Milan right back Sergino Dest.

Juventus midfield maestro Weston McKennie has overcome recent fitness issues, and he’ll be full go too.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

