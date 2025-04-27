For the third season in a row, Arsenal FC were the last team standing, before eventually getting eliminated, in the Premier League title chase. Liverpool FC clinched earlier today, meaning the Gunners will now have to aim for finishing second, and if they do, it’ll mark the third straight season of doing so.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. April 29, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google 90 Min Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 28% Draw 27% Arsenal 45%

Meanwhile they have something bigger and better to play for- the UEFA Champions League! Next they’ll welcome in Paris Saint-Germain, the club that dominates the French top flight (Ligue 1) unlike any other.

While FC Barcelona are the consensus favorites of the final four here to take the title, PSG are not far behind.

This may finally be the year for Les Parisiens, but we’ll see. Arsenal are deep and talented; and Arteta will go with a 4-3-3 formation in this one, and we’re guessing it looks like this.

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction vs Paris Saint-Germain

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino; Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

