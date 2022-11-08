There have been plenty of calls to abolish the League Cup competition, as many within the football community believe one cup competition is enough. However, the EFL Cup survived the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has stayed alive during this insane season of ridiculous fixture congestion, created by having the World Cup at an unnatural time.

So it is likely here to stay, not matter what you think of it, and with that in mind, let’s keep on previewing the competition. Up next is Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Arsenal, in a match-up of the two sides that have been the most pleasantly surprising in the Premier League thus far this term.

Arsenal vs Brighton FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round 3

Kick-off: 7:45 pm BST Nov 9, 2022)

Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London

Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Team News for Both Sides

No one expected Arsenal to be topping the table as we approached the World Cup break. Likewise nobody believed Brighton would be right up there with the big boys, competing for the European qualification slots at this point in time. A big reason why is that both sides have been fortunate to not have suffered a lot of injuries thus far. That good team fitness continues, with Arsenal only having one confirmed injury absentee- Emile Smith Rowe. He remains out while defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is still a doubt here due to a muscular issue.

Matt Turner has now been deemed match fit, and he’s start in goals for this one.

For Brighton, Jakub Moder is a long-term injury absentee. He is the only player unavailable for the Seagulls.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories